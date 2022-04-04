Warm morning in Delhi, strong winds likely in day

New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a warm Monday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 19 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.



The relative humidity stood at 34 per cent.

The weatherman has predicted strong surface winds in the daytime on Monday with the maximum temperature expected to hover around 39 degrees Celsius.

The weather bureau has forecast partly cloudy sky for Tuesday and a heatwave from April 6 to April 10. The maximum temperature is expected to touch 40 degrees Celsius on April 7 and 8 and to 41 degrees Celsius on April 9 and 10.

For the plains, a "heatwave" is declared when the maximum temperature is more than 40 degrees Celsius, and at least 4.5 notches above normal. A "severe" heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.5 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).