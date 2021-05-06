Warm morning in Delhi

New Delhi: It was a warm Thursday morning in Delhi with minimum temperature settling at 26.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.



The meteorological department has forecast generally cloudy skies with possibility of light rain or drizzle in the day.

The air quality of the city was 'moderate' with index value of 153 at 9 am, realtime data of Central Pollution Control Board showed.

The relative humidity was recorded 59 percent at 8.30 am.

The maximum temperature is expected to be around 39 degrees Celsius, as per the MeT department.