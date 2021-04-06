Warm morning in city, minimum temperature settles above normal

New Delhi: It was a partly cloudy morning in Delhi with the minimum temperature settling at 20.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the average in the season.



The air quality in the city was poor with an index value of 244 at 9 am, showed realtime data of the Central Pollution Control Board.

The weather office has forecast possibility of thunder and lightning.

The relative humidity was 52 percent at 8.30 am.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 39 degrees Celsius, said MeT officials.