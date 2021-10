New Delhi: The minimum temperature in the city rose by a few notches on Tuesday to settle at 25.6 degrees Celsius, officials said.



The relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 82 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The minimum temperature on Monday had settled at 22.5 degrees Celsius, while the maximum was recorded at 36.8 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature is likely to be around 36 degrees Celsius.