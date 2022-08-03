Wanted Gogi gang member held after gunfight

New Delhi: In a major catch, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested one of the most wanted gangsters Mukesh aka Bhagwan of the Gogi gang after a brief encounter, the officials informed on Tuesday. Mukesh aka Bhagwan (32), a resident of Shahbad Dairy, was presently wanted in a case of abduction-cum-murder this year in the area of PS Shahbaz dairy.



A semi-automatic pistol with three live cartridges and a stolen motorbike was recovered from the arrested gangster. Mukesh aka Bhagwan Singh was previously involved in more than seven criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, abduction, attack on police, intimidation, assault, hurt, riot, and arms act, in Delhi. He was also convicted in a murder case in 2016 in the area of PS Shahbad Dairy, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Special Cell Jasmeet Singh

mentioned.

Specific information was received by inspector Shiv Kumar on Monday about Mukesh coming towards Khatta road from Swaroop Nagar side on a bike on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday between 11:30 pm to 12:30 am to meet his associate near Bhalaswa landfill.

A team was formed and the trap was laid near the Swaroop Nagar Khatta to catch the accused. At about 12:10 am, Mukesh aka Bhagwan Singh was spotted coming from Swaroop Nagar side and going towards the landfill. He was signaled to stop by the members of the police team but he tried to escape by reversing the bike.

However, he was surrounded by the team and asked to surrender. But Mukesh whipped out his pistol and fired toward the police team.

Members of the team also fired in self-defence to overpower the accused and he got injured in his left leg. He was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment, DCP Special Cell said.

Total five rounds were fired. During his time in jail in the above case, Mukesh came into contact with members of the Gogi gang and thereafter he become associated with the gang and started working with them.

The arrest of Mukesh (associated with the Gogi gang) has averted a major gang war between the members of the Gogi and Tillu gangs, Jasmeet Singh added.

Mukesh has told that he was trying to eliminate the members of the Tillu and Neeraj Bawana gang Deepak Pakasma and Chandan. On the other hand, Deepak aka Pakasma and Chandan of the Tillu gang were eyeing the opportunity to eliminate Mukesh to avenge the murder of Sandeep by Mukesh and his associates in May this year.

Further investigation of the case is in progress, Jasmeet Singh affirmed.