Wanted drug dealer absconding for 3 years arrested by Crime Branch

New Delhi: A kingpin drug dealer who was absconding for the last three years has now been arrested by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police, the officials informed on Tuesday. Accused Dinesh Pal (40), a resident of Fatehpur Beri, was wanted in a drug trafficking case registered under section 20/25/29 NDPS Act and was absconding for the last three years. The designated court of NDPS cases had issued NBW against him and a reward of Rs 50,000 had been declared on his arrest, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Crime Branch Rajesh Deo said.



In 2019, a truck was intercepted in the area of Tuglakabad, Delhi. Two people Sube Singh and Deepak were apprehended and a total of 510 kg ganja was recovered from the truck. Later, a case under sections 20/25/29 NDPS Act was registered and both accused were arrested in

this case.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the main kingpin of the drug trafficking network is Dinesh Pal. Efforts were made to arrest the accused but he was absconding, DCP Crime mentioned. The accused has been apprehended from his current hideout in the Bhati Mines area after the cops traced the new mobile number he was using for the last few days. During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused is involved in illegal trafficking of drugs since 2012. In 2012, while he was supplying drugs for another dealer Nagarajan, he was caught red-handed with 100 kgs of ganja. However, he was arrested and remained in jail for four years. In 2016, after being released from jail, he created his own drug trafficking network.

In 2019, when his consignment was caught and his associates were arrested, he changed all his hideouts and mobile numbers and was absconding since then. He used to purchase ganja at low prices from remote border areas of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh and supply the same further at a higher price in Delhi-NCR, DCP Rajesh Deo said.