Wanted criminal held after police encounter

Ghaziabad: A criminal wanted in half-a-dozen criminal cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad was arrested following an encounter here, a police official said on Sunday.



The criminal and a police constable sustained injuries in cross-firing.

Circle Officer Anshu Jain said during routine checking near the Shahberi culvert late Saturday night, police signalled a bike to stop. Instead of stopping, the bikers sped away, following which other police teams were alerted and the area was cordoned off.

Finding themselves encircled, the criminals fired at the cops, to which the cops retaliated in self-defence.

In the cross-firing, the criminal and a constable identified as Amit Sharma sustained bullet shot injuries in their legs and left arm, respectively. They were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

The injured goon has been identified as Raja alias Khalid his accomplice Ravi alias Amit fled away from the spot.