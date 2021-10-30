Want to create a positive space there: CP Asthana

New Delhi: After fortifying border areas of the Capital where farmers are protesting in a knee-jerk reaction to the violence during the Republic Day tractor march earlier this year, the Delhi Police have now finally started the process of removing boulders, cement bricks, nail plates and other obstructions from parts of the road near the Tikri border site and the Ghazipur border site — where farmers have been protesting against the contentious farm laws for nearly a year now.



The city police lifted many barricades from the Tikri border and UP gate towards Delhi on Friday. There were eight layers of barricades put up on the Tikri border, now four out of the eight layers have been removed. However, the cement barricades at Tikri are still there and the road remains closed for commuters, senior police officials informed. This apart, two barricades on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway en route to Delhi via Ghaziabad, UP, have also been removed by the Delhi Police. "The Delhi Police wants to create a positive atmosphere there. We also had an exchange of words with the police of neighbouring states and with the farmer leaders regarding the opening of borders", Delhi Police Chief Rakesh Asthana said.

"We have removed the barricades of the roads following the order of the Supreme Court, but whether the farmers remove their tents to open the road completely, it depends on them", DCP East Delhi, Priyanka Kashyap told Millennium Post.

Significantly, Commissioner Asthana told reporters on Friday that the Delhi Police intends to act from now on in a graded manner — indicating that further removal of barricades may take place. He added, "We're prepared for any situation. We want to give a message that the situation is normal. I'm confident that we'll handle any situation."

Senior police officials reiterated this stand, saying they will take action if they (farmers) try to create any obstacles or problems in the law and order.

Police officials, along with the labourers were seen removing iron nails that were studded on the NH9 at Ghazipur and Tikri border. A couple of ambulances had been given way to move from NH-9 towards Delhi after the barricades were removed.

But, reportedly, no barricades were removed at the Singhu Border yet.

Interestingly, this development comes in the wake of the Supreme Court hearing with regards to the blocking of roads.

Ghaziabad's Senior Superintendent of Police Pawan Kumar, meanwhile, has also said they are keeping a hawk's eye on every activity so that no untoward incident occurs on the border.

The Local Intelligence Unit is also monitoring every activity on the border and giving reports to the higher authorities, he said, adding it's the priority of the police of the two states to keep the vehicular traffic hassle-free in the area, the SSP said.