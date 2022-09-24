Wall collapse in Noida: Cops arrest main accused

Noida: Noida Police have arrested the main accused in connection with the wall collapse in the city on September 20 that led to the death of four construction workers. Cops said that the accused was absconding after the incident and was a contractor who was looking after the work.



According to the police, the accused has been identified as Sundar Yadav, a resident of Hoshiarpur village in Noida. Police have earlier arrested a sub-contractor Gul Mohammad in connection with the same incident.

"Police teams have been raiding suspected hide-out to nab the accused for past two days. On Friday we received a tip-off about the movement of accused and he was nabbed from Noida-Delhi border while trying to flee in order to evade arrest," said Rajneesh Verma, assistant commissioner of police, Noida.

The officer further said

that Yadav kept on changing locations to Delhi, Haryana and Ghaziabad in past three days to evade arrest.

Meanwhile, police have added third name in the FIR. A senior police officer said that on the basis of documents related to the tender for drain cleaning, it came to light that

the firm which was awarded the contract by the Noida

Authority is in the name of Arjun Yadav, his brother Sundar Yadav used to look after on-site work and coordinate with the workers.

"Police are now adding Arjun Yadav's name in the FIR who is on run at the moment. He will also be arrested soon. A case under sections 304 (death due to negligence), 337 (injury due to negligence), and 338 (grievous hurt due to negligence) of the IPC and sections of the Child Labour

(Prohibition and Regulation) Act will be registered," the officer said.

On Tuesday morning, four labourers were killed when the boundary wall of the Jalvayu Vihar colony in Sector 21 collapsed while the workers were repairing a drain adjacent to it. Two of the victims were minors, and eight others were injured in the incident