Walk-ins get shots faster; experts say adverse events for sr citizens normal

New Delhi: The second day of the COVID-19 vaccine being made available to members of the general public in hospitals across Delhi went by with minor hiccups.



Walk-in registrations seemed to be more effective than those done via the CoWIN app. Hospital staff as well as senior citizens lined up for the vaccine experienced some technological failures, with some having to wait till lunchtime before their registrations could be processed. Comparatively, those who walked into vaccination centres with required documentation in hand were able to get the jab with a considerably shorter waiting time.

Speaking about adverse events following immunization (AEFI), doctors said that it was expected that those currently eligible for the vaccine, meaning people either over 60 years old or 45-year-olds with comorbidities, are more susceptible to mild AEFIs than the youth.

At North MCD-run Hindu Rao Hospital, a senior doctor said, "Mild fever, body ache and similar mild after-effects are normal and to be expected till at least 2-3 days post immunisation. After a couple of days it settles on its own. However, one should not take any medication, except mild painkillers such as a paracetamol. Stronger medicine, such Diclofenac, will suppress the body's immune response".

Notably, mostly CRPF and Delhi Police received the Covaxin vaccine at Hindu Rao on Tuesday, while the hospital's own nursing, paramedical and class 4 employees were apprehensive about getting the shot.

The CoWin app too, was not functioning till late afternoon at the hospital due to technical difficulties leading to lesser vaccinations in the first half of the day. "It is more efficient for those above 45 and with comorbidities to bring physical copies of required documents and get themselves registered in person", the senior doctor said. On the other hand, Dr Suresh Kumar, Medical Superintendent of Lok Nayak Hospital, where Covishield is being administered, insisted that the CoWIN app was "functioning well at LNJP hospital and the vaccination drive went smoothly". Another couple, both above 60 years of age, who visited the hospital to get themselves vaccinated, said that they had to take a younger family member's help to register themselves on the app since "he knew more about phones and apps and such things".