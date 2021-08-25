Waiter shot dead by two unidentified assailants

New Delhi: An 18-year-old boy, working as a waiter at a restaurant, was shot dead by two unidentified assailants who posed as his customers here in Dwarka district, the Delhi Police said on Tuesday.



As per police, they received a PCR call at around 7:30 pm on Monday regarding firing at a restaurant called 'Heaven on Earth', where the caller claimed that two persons had shot dead one of the employees and fled the spot.

The owner of the restaurant was identified as one Vikas Yadav.

Police said that one Mahesh Kumar (19) used to work as a service boy at the restaurant and had taken a one-day leave on the occasion of his birthday on Sunday. Hence, he had called the deceased, identified as Aman, to work at the restaurant in his place for a day.

However, on Monday at around 7 pm, two people came on a motorcycle and ordered food from the restaurant. "One of them fired on Aman standing near the counter and both the persons fled away from the spot," DCP (Dwarka) SK Meena said.

Thereafter, Aman was declared dead at a hospital. While a crime and forensics team has been called on the spot and CCTV footage is being checked, efforts are being made to arrest the accused duo, the DCP said.