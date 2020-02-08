VVPAT failure was only 1% this time: Delhi CEO
New Delhi: Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said that Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) failure was only one per cent this time.
"There was very little VVPAT failure this time. In the Lok Sabha election, the VVPAT failure was more than 12.5 per cent and this time it is less than 1 per cent," he said.
"Because of our enforcement and preventive action we took, the elections went off peacefully," Singh told reporters. First time voters and women turned out in large numbers. More than 60 centenarians voted in the assembly polls, Singh said.
