Voting for BJP will prevent thousands of incidents like Shaheen Bagh, says Shah
New Delhi: Voting for the BJP in Delhi polls will prevent "thousands of incidents like Shaheen Bagh", Union Home Minister Amit Shah said at an election meeting on Sunday.
Shah attacked the opposition leaders including AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on various issues and asserted that only Prime Minister Narendra Modi can ensure safety and security of the country.
Campaigning for the BJP candidate in Babarpur constituency, he said, "Your vote to BJP candidate will make Delhi and the country safe and prevent thousands of incidents like Shaheen Bagh."
A large number of women have been holding a sit-in against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Shaheenbagh in south east Delhi since mid December.
The protest, supported by people from different fields including politicians, Bollywood actors and academicians, has emerged as a symbol of anti-CAA agitation in the country.
"When you press the button (of EVM) on February 8, do so with such anger that its current (poll result) is felt at Shaheen Bagh," the BJP leader said.
