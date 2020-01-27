Vote for AAP for progress of Delhi: CM to people

New Delhi: At the roadshows held in Narela and Bawana assembly constituencies on Monday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he has tried to be like an elder son of every family in Delhi. He reiterated his appeal to the supporters of BJP, Congress and other parties to vote for AAP in the upcoming assembly elections for the development of Delhi.



Kejriwal was joined by MLA candidate for Narela constituency Sharad Chauhan, and MLA candidate for Bawana constituency Jai Bhagwan Upkar.

Kejriwal said, "I have worked as an elder son of every family in the last five years. I paid the electricity and water bills for your family, I arranged for a good education for the children of the family, I took care of the health of your family and arranged for medicines, I arranged for pilgrimage for the elders of the family. I have tried to take all these responsibilities on my shoulder by being an elder son and an elder brother of every household in Delhi in the last five years. The two crore people of Delhi are like a family."

The CM said, "We have done a lot of work in the last five years, but a lot still needs to be done. In the next five years, we have to clean the river Yamuna, provide 24-hour water to every household in Delhi. There are discrepancies in water supply across various areas in Delhi, and I want to assure you that we will provide 24-hour clean and safe tap water in the next five years to every household in Delhi."

"We also have to work hard to clean Delhi and reduce pollution in the next five years. Support us in the way as you supported us the last time," he added.

The CM said, "Only Kejriwal has been there for you in the last five years, and only he will be there for you in the years to come. It was Kejriwal who has worked for you in the last five years, and not BJP, Congress or any other party. I appeal to other party supporters to vote for AAP for the progress of Delhi."