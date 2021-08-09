Volunteers with masks, sanitisers ready as weekly mkts prepare to reopen today

New Delhi: Trade associations across the national capital have prepared to reopen weekly markets from Monday, following an announcement from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and a subsequent DDMA order to the same effect.



The weekly markets were closed after a lockdown was imposed in Delhi on April 19 due to a surge in cases during the second Covid wave. Kejriwal announced on Saturday that the weekly markets have been allowed to reopen from August 9.

Through an order issued Sunday evening, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) also permitted the opening of weekly markets across the city from Monday with a rider that the vendors and visitors shall follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

According to rough estimates, there are around 2,700 weekly markets that open on designated days in a week in 12 of the municipal zones, Delhi Cantonment and the New Delhi Municipal Council. Around four lakh people are associated with them for livelihood, vendors claim. The order added that roadside weekly markets will not be allowed.

The weekly markets can be allowed to function at suitable

nearby grounds/school grounds, where the SOP/guidelines of DDMA

can be strictly implemented, the order said, adding that any field officer of the DDMA can shut down markets not following the rules.

Sanjay Sachdeva, secretary of Delhi State Weekly Market Association, said they have prepared to reopen according to the latest guidelines.

"We have asked shopkeepers to put sanitiser bottles and extra masks at their stalls for customers. We will also announce in the area for the coming customers to wear masks and maintain social distancing," Sachdeva, who represents Moti Nagar weekly market zone, said.