Vital organs of brain dead teenager at AIIMS save 3 lives

New Delhi: The family of a 17-year-old girl who was declared brain dead at AIIMS following a severe head injury has donated her vital organs that gave a fresh lease of life to three persons.

Her liver was transplanted in a 39-year-old man admitted at ILBS having chronic liver diseases, while a 35-year-old woman patient at AIIMS and 28-year-old man at Safdarjung got her kidneys, said Dr Deepak Gupta, Professor of Neurosurgery at AIIMS. Her heart was not found suitable for transplantation on evaluation by cardiologists and CTVS surgeons.

"The valves of the heart were taken out and stored in the Tissue bank of AIIMS which will be used in a child in the coming weeks," Dr Milind Hote, Professor of Cardio Thoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS) at AIIMS said.

Shivani, a class 10th student, fell from a moving auto-rickshaw on July 4 after she lost balance and sustained severe head injury, Dr Gupta said. A total of six girls including Shivani were travelling in that autorickshaw.

After being initially managed at two different hospitals in Gurgaon, she was shifted to AIIMS trauma Centre on July 4 in an unconscious state, Dr Gupta said.

"At admission, she had evidence of severe brain injury and was declared brain dead on July 10," Dr Gupta stated.

Her family was counselled by the transplant coordinators and the treating doctors from Neurosurgery department.

Her father, Rajinder Singh, who works in a laundry in Gurgaon and has four more children agreed to donate Shivani's organs after 12 hours of counselling, Dr Gupta said.

"Shivani has given new life to three different persons by donating her liver and two kidneys," he said.

The retrieval and transplantation was conducted by JPNATC organ procurement team, ORBO and transplant team from AIIMS, Delhi in collaboration with NOTTO, India.

"Hailing from rural background with limited education, Shivani's father understood the importance of organ donation after 12 hours of counselling. He was also told Rolly's story of organ donation," Dr Gupta said.

The parents of six-year-old Rolly who was declared brain dead at AIIMS Trauma Centre following a gunshot injury had donated her vital organs — heart, liver, kidneys and corneas in April. Shivani's father said, "We realized that our daughter is no more but she will live on in those persons who got her organs. She wanted to become a nurse and she too would have supported this move."