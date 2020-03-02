Violence: In bid to save academic year of children, DCPCR will write to DoE

New Delhi: In a bid to save the future of children in riot-affected areas in North East Delhi, the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) will be writing to Directorate of Education (Delhi Government) asking them to ensure that the academic year of the students, who missed their examinations due to violence, doesn't get wasted.



According to the child rights body, they are making the list of children who were affected in the violence. They will be writing a recommendation letter to the Directorate of Education excluding those who are appearing in the board exams.

"We will write that schools can take re-examination or they should promote students to other classes," said Ranjana Prasad, DCPCR member.

She further said that on Monday, they visited the riot-affected areas where children asked the members of child rights body to arrange something for their studies.

"We have asked some NGOs to teach these kids and also provide some basic stationery items which will help them in their studies," she said, adding that they also met few children who were brutally injured during the violence.

Meanwhile, 500 Anganwadi Centres (AWCs) in north-east Delhi have been opened to help pregnant women, minor children.

On March 2, a letter, related to the status report of the opening of Anganwadi Centres, was written to the Special Director (Delhi Government WCD) by District Officer (North East), Department of WCD (Delhi Government).

According to the letter, Anganwadi centres (AWCs) in Bhagirathi Vihar, Gautam Vihar, Seelampur, Shiv Vihar, Sonia Vihar, Wazirabad were opened. Meanwhile, in Karawal Nagar area, 101 AWCs were opened and three were not opened.

"The reason for non-opening of AWCs was the unsafe situation," the letter reads.

The letter further added that 10 AWCs were not opened in Shri Ram Colony. No Child Development Project Officer(CDPO) has requested for protection till now. Anurag Kundu, DCPCR member said that in Anganwadis, children aged 0-5 years, pregnant women will get proper treatment and also nutritious food.

DCPCR chairperson Ramesh Negi said," Our priority is to ensure children are safe in the area."