Violence-hit residents form own groups to protect their colonies

New Delhi: Claiming no presence of security personnel despite recording massive violence, the residents in riot affected areas have claimed to form small groups to protect their society on their own. They wake up till 4 am to ensure that no miscreants enter their area and commit any kind of violence. These areas have mixed population of Hindus and Muslims and have been exemplified as a model of unity and brotherhood. The residents claim that the law enforcement agencies were being seen only in areas which are at roadside while colonies distantly located from key roads are still to be guarded.



The residents said that sporadic violence led by mob resulted loss of lives, arson of vehicles, shops and private properties but no security measure was seen since then. Their (agencies) apathy has led locals to form groups to safeguard their interests. They are keeping close vigil on every suspicious movement in and around their colonies. Teams, in a group of 15-20 people, have been deputed in various shifts. The residents have also been making efforts to convince people not to get involved in violence.

"On Sunday, when violence broke out in Jafrabad and nearby areas, we, for safety reasons, closed gates of our colonies, blocked streets by confining ourselves inside our houses. We hoped to see presence of securitymen but no one came to take care of us. Next day when situation got out of control, we had urgent need of help from law enforcement agencies but unfortunately no one came forward. We from our side barricaded entry and exit points. When people were trying to come insides with arms and inflamable materials, it was our effort that saved loss of lives to an extent," said a resident from Yamuna Vihar C-block.

Another resident from Vijay Park area has similar grievance from the agencies which have responsibility to avert any tragedy since clashes have taken communal colour in trans-Yamuna area. The resident said that though the area has mix population, there was possibility of any tragedy. People are living in fear and are on their own risk. "No one came to heal us while we spent days and nights in fear. Neither security personnel not govt representatives came to enquire about us. Considering the fact, we decided to keep 24X7 rounds of our area," said the resident.

Plight of people living in Kardampuri area was also not different as they found no help from police when their houses were being attacked with stones, petrol bombs and hundres of vehicles were burnt in front of them. "We witnessed our vehicles setting on fire, throwing of bombs made with inflammable materials in our balconies but neither help was extended at that time not later. We are amused and are living on our own risks," said a resident living in that areas.

The story was same in several streets of Bhajanpura, Kardampuri and Durgapuri where people were seen patroling their localities.

"Law enforcement agencies are mainly active in areas which have registered loss of lives while liitlle or zero presence in areas which were not in limelight in terms of violence. Agencies must be vigilant in every nook and corner in the area," said a resident from Bhajanpura.