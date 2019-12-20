Violence erupts during protest against CAA in Gzb and Bulandshahr district

Ghaziabad: A day after Uttar Pradesh state capital Lucknow saw clashes between police personnel and protesters against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), violence were reported from parts of Ghaziabad district on Friday with protesters turning violent and started pelting stones on police when they tried to pacify them.



Police had to lathi charge the protesters and heavy police force has been deployed in the area.

A much violent protest was also witnessed in UP's Bulandshahr district and incidents of firing and stone pelting by protestors which grievously injured a few police personnels. The protesters also set a police vehicle on fire in Upper Kot area of Bulandshahr.

In Ghaziabad, the protest got started from Kaila Bhatta Kotwali area of Ghaziabad around 1:30 pm on Friday. Similar protests were witnessed from Sahibabad and Masuri areas of Ghaziabad also. Cops said that when they tried to pacify protestors, some residents of the area started pelting stones from the roof of their houses.

Manish Kumar Mishra, Superintendent of Police (city), Ghaziabad said that protestors came out in huge number after performing Friday's prayer (Namaaz). "There were around seven to eight thousand persons who have gathered in Kaila Bhatta area. When police tried to stop them, they became violent and started pelting stones on police. Even some residents of the area pelted stones on police from the roof of their houses," said Mishra.

The officer confirmed that there were some miscreants among the protesters who allegedly disturbed the situation and pelted stones on the cops who were trying to maintain law and order in the area.

Police officials said that four cops including Satendra Singh, SHO of Kotwali police station area, Dinesh Prakash Singh, Sub-Inspector, and two constables Ravi and Mahipal, received injuries during stone pelting.

Meanwhile, Ghaziabad District Magistrate has extended the suspension of mobile internet facility in the area till Saturday 10am. Apart from this, police have detained 60 persons including 44 persons from Sahibabad area and 16 persons from Muradnagar area for allegedly creating ruckus and violence during protest against CAA.

Police have also booked 800 unidentified people in Ghaziabad under the section of 147, 148, 30, 332, 353 of IPC and section 7 in The Criminal Amendment act,1932.

However, the situation remained under control in Gautam Buddh Nagar district with police remained on their feet and held foot march in Muslim dominated areas including sector 8, 9 and 10.