Villagers stage protest against Haier

gr noida: Scores of villagers staged a protest outside the Chinese company Haier in Greater Noida on Thursday demanding jobs for the locals.



President of Kisan Birozgaar Sabha Suberam Bhati said that they had called for the protest in order to make their voices heard. "When Haier had come into India, our land was taken away from us and we were promised jobs and compensations. However, even after 5-6 years, our youngers have not gotten jobs," Bhati said.

Around 1,000-1,200 people from different villages around Dadri got together around 10 am and staged a protest outside the company gate.

"Our demands are simple, they took our land due to which our ancestral business and homes were demolished. So, we want jobs for our children. We had protested a month back as well but today the company administration has given us written assurance and promised us jobs," Bhati added. He has further mentioned that if their demands are not fulfilled, the demonstration will intensify in the coming days.

According to the police, the protest got over around 6:30 pm and heavy security was placed during the demonstration. "The protesters were also locked in a scuffle with the police party. There were other violations as well. We are going to lodge an FIR against the protesters," a senior officer of Dadri police said.