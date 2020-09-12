Villagers attack police car, free history-sheeter from custody

ghaziabad: A police team was attacked by villagers in the Tronica City area of Ghaziabad while they had gone to arrest a history-sheeter. Around half a dozen cops were injured and police vehicles were vandalised when villagers pelted stones before they fled after freeing the history-sheeter from police's custody. The incident occurred on Thursday evening when a team of eight police officers of Loni police station had gone to arrest Nasiruddin alias Kale, a resident of village Badarpur and wanted in over 10 cases of snatching, loot and prevention of cruelty to animal acts across Delhi-NCR region.



A senior police officer said that police acted on a tip-off a team was sent to make the arrest. "On Thursday evening, police received information that Kale had come to meet his family. A team of eight cops including two sub-inspectors were deployed and Kale was arrested from the salon shop where he was getting a hair cut," said Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, Superintendent of police (rural), Ghaziabad.

"When police were on their way after making the arrest, the police vehicle was hit by an SUV from behind and over 50 people including women stopped the police vehicle within 50 metres of the hair salon and vandalised the police vehicle, and fled from the spot along with the accused, Kale," the SP added. Following the stone pelting, six cops were injured while additional teams have been deployed in the area to trace the accused. An FIR against 15 named persons and over 40 unknown persons including women has been registered.