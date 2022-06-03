Vikram Singh Malik takes charge as NDMC secy
New Delhi: Vikram Singh Malik, a 2012-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre, assumed charge as secretary of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), officials said on Thursday.
The horticulture waste cleaning in the Lutyens' Delhi kept him busy after he took charge Thursday, three days after a high intensity storm wrecked havoc uprooting several trees and bringing down branches.
"Malik succeeds Isha Khosla who has been transferred as DM (South East). He was currently serving as DM (South West) District in Revenue Department of Delhi government," an official statement by the civic body said.
