Vikas Kumar appointed new MD of DMRC

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday appointed Vikas Kumar as the managing director of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), according to an official order.



Kumar, who is Director (Operations) in the corporation, will hold the post for a term of five years, said the order issued by Transport Department of the Delhi government. "The Government of NCT of Delhi is pleased to appoint Vikas Kumar as managing director (MD) of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. in accordance with terms of Article 130 of the Memorandum and Article of Association of DMRC Ltd. for the period of five years with effect from April 1," said the order.

The appointment of Kumar as the new managing director of the DMRC was approved by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the order said.

Kumar, an officer of the 1988-batch of the Indian Railway Traffic Service, prior to this was appointed as as Director (Operations) early December 2021. He is an electrical engineering graduate from IIT-Roorkee (1987) and did his M.Tech from IIT-Delhi in 1989.

Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot tweeted about his appointment to the top post.