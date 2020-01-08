Vijender Gupta criticises CM over raising question on registry of deed

New Delhi: LoP Vijender Gupta on Wednesday said that the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is raising question on registry of the deed which has done by the registrar under his own government for his political gain.



He informed that after getting the ownership rights the owners are getting offers of loan from various banks, even the private banks are ready to give loan.

Mentioning about a trader who showed the registry papers of his house, Gupta said that there is a competition between ICICI, Axis, HDFC, Bank of Baroda for given loan of 60 Lakhs for his business.

He said that the CM and the leaders of his party should not commit the sin of misleading lakhs of people of unauthorised colonies, otherwise the people will teach them a lesson in the upcoming Assembly elections. He assured 40 lakh people living in unauthorised colonies that the campaign of BJP government to confer ownership rights is progressing fast. Now this will not stop till every household gets the registered documents. The process of registration of conveyance deed is working fast and that is why the Chief Minister and AAP leaders are perturbed.

"About 1 lakh people have registered themselves on the DDA's website because they have full faith in BJP government. Chief Minister Kejriwal and AAP leaders cannot stop the registry of houses in unauthorized colonies. They should not commit the mistake of terming the registration as fake. Today when the banks have started the process of giving loan, the Chief Minister should desist from misleading the people," said Gupta.