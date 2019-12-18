Video suggests police fired, cops to probe

New Delhi: Four days after violence rocked Delhi's Jamia during a protest over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, a new video allegedly showing policemen, with their handguns out raise questions about the police's claims that they did not fire at protesters. DCP south-east Chinmoy Biswal who has till now maintained that no bullets were fired during Sunday's violence has now said that this new footage which shows policemen firing would be investigated.



The footage that seems to be shot on mobile shows three policemen, two of them holding guns and firing while the protesters seem to be standing some distance away. The footage of the policemen seems to be taken at Mathura road towards Ashram.

However, the police since Sunday's violence has maintained that no shots were fired by Delhi Police and the injuries to the injured could have been the result of tear gas shells particles.

The new footage has now put a question mark on the police version and now the senior police officers say they would be investigating the video footage.