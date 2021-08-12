VHP threatens to break Haj House at Dwarka if built

New Delhi: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad in a press conference on Wednesday targetted the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government for its purported "appeasement politics" towards Muslims and alleged that Delhi is quickly becoming the "Capital of Jihadi radicals and anti-Hindu anti-national elements" where the taxes paid by Hindus are allegedly being used against them.



The organisation had called for a press conference over the Haj House in Dwarka approved by the Delhi Development Authority. In protest, a residents' welfare association in the area had last week held an event in violation of DDMA rules. At the event, several members of right-wing outfits showed up and claimed Dwarka would become "Shaheen Bagh" or "Kashmir" if the house for Muslim pilgrims is built.

The VHP on Wednesday said that the Delhi government seemed hell bent on building the Haj House on government land with government money and that if this plan materialises, they and their supporters would break it down brick by brick.

"Despite the protests, Kejriwal government has not relented, they have not even responded to the protests. Vishwa Hindu Parishad announces that under no condition will a Haj House be allowed to be built there, people will pull out every single brick: Dr Surendra Jain, Joint General Secretary of the VHP said.

"...in the last few years, Delhi government has made an unprecedented record of honour and expending and splashing around the hard-earned Hindu tax payers' money against the Hindus themselves! So, it seems, Delhi is sitting at the mouth of the volcano of radical Islamic terrorism! Vishva Hindu Parishad will not allow materialisation of his hallucination of making Delhi the capital of Jihadi radicals and anti-Hindu anti-national elements!" they said.

In a press note, Vinod Bansal, National Spokesperson of the organisation, added that Delhi was allegedly stricken by "horrors of love jihad, religious conversions and mass violence perpetrated by Jihadi radicals", but this was purportedly being ignored by the Delhi government, which remains a "mute spectator".

The press note further said: "The VHP central leader warningly said that the state government should give up the idea of Haj House, stop serving the infiltrators and Jihadis and take care of the Hindu society too. Otherwise, the society of the national capital will be forced to come on the streets!"