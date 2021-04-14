Very little plasma left, please donate, says CM

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday said very less plasma is available in stock for treating COVID-19 patients and appealed to those who have recovered from the disease to actively donate it.



"This wave is very dangerous. According to data from the last 10-15 days, 65 per cent of patients are below 45 years of age. Your health and life are very important to us. So, I would like to appeal to the youth to step out of the house only when it is necessary and follow all COVID protocols," Kejriwal told a press conference.

"During the last wave of coronavirus, the people of Delhi came together to donate. In the past months, the dip in cases decreased both the demand and the number of plasma donations. Once again, the daily demand of plasma has increased and there is very less plasma available in stock. I request those citizens of Delhi who have recently recovered from COVID to step forward and donate plasma.

"You can do this at LNJP and Rajiv Gandhi hospital. This is the time to come together as people, as a citizen body, as family and help each other out. If we continue to be proactive and work with the healthcare workers, with the government and for the people of Delhi, we will overcome this fourth wave as well as we overcame the first three waves," he added.

While the fourth wave of the pandemic has left the city in somewhat dire straits, many in the Capital are already reporting not being able to find hospital beds and also complaining that critical medical interventions for Covid-19 patients are running out of stock.

One patient in West Delhi spent an entire day before being finally admitted to a private hospital in Rajouri Garden and hundreds of pharmacies in the city had run out of Remdesivir injections — a key component for treating the contagious disease.

While some pharmacies maintained that they had not received fresh Remdesivir injections in days, other pharmacies were asking for advance payments on the medicine from families of patients desperately hunting for the injection.

In fact, stocks of such medicines are also quickly emptying out on online pharmacies here.

And as the cases continue surging, private laboratories, which are conducting more tests than ever, have said they are losing important time in manually uploading data on the ICMR website, leading to delays in sending results back to the patients. Dr Gauri Agarwal from Genestring Labs, responsible for conducting COVID-19 testing at the Delhi airport, said they are doing around 8,000 tests daily.