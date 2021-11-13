Vendors owe SDMC Rs 3.60 lakh in fines

New Delhi: South Delhi Municipal Corporation's Standing Committee plans to constitute a separate committee to investigate vendors of waste management facilities for not fulfilling contracts. On 12 November, Standing Committee Chairman Col B K Oberoi ordered SDMC officials to look into the matters of non-compliance from vendors in terms of workers and vehicles.



The matter was brought in front of the Standing Committee by Tulsi Joshi, Councillor of RK Puram and Standing Committee member. She explained that many vendors with contracts related to waste management facilities have not been delivering their contractual obligations by not providing the agreed amount of vehicles or workers to operate them.

According to her, vendors in her zone were supposed to provide 87 garbage collector rickshaws, but 24 of them do not work.

She also spoke about the shortage of secondary deployment by these vendors. Stating that at an average a total of six MTS are down or not working.

Each vendor is stipulated to a fine incase of malpractice according to their contracts. Joshi explained that vendors are expected to pay approximately Rs 3.60 lakh to SDMC for the fine.

SDMC officials said vendors are fined Rs 500 per day, per vehicle that has not been operational.