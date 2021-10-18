Vehicular pollution: Motorists asked to cooperate with checks

New Delhi: Mandating the Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) for vehicles in view of rising pollution levels in winter, the Delhi Transport department has requested motorists to show the document to its teams deployed at fuel stations in the city.



The department has launched a massive enforcement drive against vehicles that do not have a valid PUC Certificate, said a notice issued by the Pollution Control Division of the department.

"All the registered vehicle owners are requested to show their validly issued PUC Certificates while refuelling at fuel stations," it said.

Transport department officials said nearly 50 teams will be deployed randomly at fuel stations across the city.

The teams will mainly check PUC Certificates of vehicles and ask motorists to get one if they do not have it already. "The focus will be on encouraging vehicle owners not having a PUCC to get it rather than penalising them.

"However, those declining to do so or trying to speed away may be challaned," said a senior transport officer.

Vehicle owners who fail to get a valid PUCC are liable to be challaned under Section 190(2) of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1993, leading to imprisonment of up to six months or fine up to Rs 10,000, or both.