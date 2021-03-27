Vax camps outside MNCs in Ggm soon

Gurugram: The Gurugram District Administration has decided to set up COVID-19 vaccination camps outside offices of several multinational companies that have their bases in the city.



It has also been decided by the District Magistrate that five hospitals in Gurugram which were allowed to give COVID-19 vaccination 24 hours a day will not be allowed to do so due to low footfall. The plan of discontinuing hospitals to provide COVID-19 vaccine 24 hours a day was to be implemented on April 1, but now it would be implemented from March 27.

Camps are expected to be set up in areas of Cyber Greens, Sohna Road, Golf Course Road that has offices of several MNC's like Google, Microsoft, Samsung, Pepsi, Deloitte and various other companies.

Meanwhile, Gurugram on Friday reported 269 new cases.