Vax being diverted to pvt hosps so BJP MLAs can line their pockets, says AAP

New Delhi: Even as Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Saturday that the Centre's next batch of vaccines for the 18-44 age group will not come in till June 10, the Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday alleged that vaccines that could be sent to state governments are being diverted to private hospitals so that BJP MLAs can "fill their pockets with huge commission".



However, the BJP was quick to rubbish these claims and asked if the AAP government was against costly vaccines, questions must be asked of why CM Kejriwal was visiting private vaccination centres and why the AAP was advocating for "foreign-made and highly-priced" vaccines despite both Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute assuring a stable supply line in 10-15 days.

On Sunday, Health Minister Satyendar Jain inaugurated a two-day paid drive-in vaccination drive started by Max Hospital, Saket at the DLF mall in the area, where 170 people got their shots.

Addressing a press conference, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson and MLA Atishi said that the BJP is earning "heavy commission" through private hospitals and a proof of this has emerged from Karnataka.

It involves BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and Ravi Subramanya, she said.

The Congress on Saturday had also accused Surya and his uncle Ravi Subramanya, an MLA in Karnataka, of making money through vaccines and demanded that an FIR be registered against them and they be removed as MP and MLA respectively. The BJP leaders have, however, denied the charge. Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera alleged that according to an audiotape leaked through social media, Subramanya purportedly took a bribe of Rs 700 per vaccine at a private hospital in Karnataka. Surya has been seen promoting the hospital in advertisements, he alleged.

"The call records also reveal that in order to get vaccines, people are being forced to get themselves registered at the MLA office just so that BJP politicians can earn their commission and fill their pockets," she said.

"The state government which is immunising people for free is not getting any vaccines but private hospitals and private hotels are getting huge supply. What kind of connivance is this of the Centre?" Atishi asked.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, "One fails to understand that why every day AAP leaders like Atishi play their recorded statement on vaccine shortage and need for allowing import of foreign-made vaccines. It seems they are campaigning for highly-priced foreign-made vaccines' manufacturers," he said.