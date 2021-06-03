Varun Hiremath rape case: Victim now moves SC

New Delhi: The victim in the Mumbai-based TV anchor Varun Hiremath rape case has now moved the Supreme Court challenging a earlier Delhi High Court order granting anticipatory bail to the accused, who had allegedly raped the woman inside a 5-star hotel at Chanakyapuri here.

A single judge bench of Justice Mukta Gupta had granted anticipatory bail to Hiremath after conducting an in-camera hearing on being requested by the counsels for the same. She had disposed off the application but had refused to upload the order on the court's website due to witness statements being part of it.

Earlier, Hiremath's application for anticipatory bail was rejected by the Patiala House Court following which a non-bailable warrant was issued against him.

The matter is listed before the apex court on June 4.