Vardhan inaugurates blood donation camp held by Delhi BJP youth wing

New Delhi: Donating blood is a great virtue and it has health benefits too, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday as he inaugurated a blood donation camp organised by the Delhi BJP Yuva Morcha here.



Vardhan thanked the Delhi BJP and its youth wing for coming forward to pledge 500 units of blood at a time when routine donation has dipped due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The camp was held at the Indian Red Cross Society headquarters. "Voluntary blood donation is a great virtue as it saves life. It also lowers risk of heart ailments and blood pressure," he said.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, who was also present on the occasion, termed the Yuva Morcha volunteers donating blood "Corona warriors" and said the party was dedicated to service of the society.