Vaccine shortage hits Ggm as over 3.5K new cases emerge

Gurugram: Vaccine shortages hit Gurugram at a crucial time when citizens are grappling with a massive spike in COVID-19 cases. A lot of centres in Palam Vihar, Chauma, Bhangrola, Kasan, Palra and Manesar have reported shortages of vaccines and have either turned away patients or closed their camps till the time the inventories get replenished. On an average, 8,000 to 10,000 people get vaccinated on a daily basis in Gurugram.



However, with certain centres now reporting shortage of vaccines, number of people in last few days coming for a jab has also reduced and, on an average, over 4,000 people have received vaccination in the last four days.

Interestingly, a large number of centres were provided with Covaxin. Gurugram has more stocks of Covishield than Covaxin. Of the 50,000 doses that Gurugram receives every two weeks from the Haryana government, 38,000 doses are of Covishield and 12,000 are of Covaxin. With a surge in number of cases however there is a huge demand for Covaxin.

The officials of Gurugram Health Department claim that there are adequate vaccines that are available in Gurugram and the next inventory is expected to be replenished on Monday.

A total of 4.37 lakh people have received vaccinations in Gurugram so far. Meanwhile, Gurugram's health infrastructure is not able to cope up with the present situation and is continuing to falter each day. On Thursday evening, Fortis Hospital in Gurugram circulated a message highlighting how it only had few hours of oxygen left as it was not able to get oxygen supply from Bhiwadi (Rajasthan).

However, the management of hospital later clarified that they would be getting the supply and till then they will be coping with backup oxygen

cylinders.

Meanwhile, Gurugram reported a single day spike of 3,553 cases, which takes the tally to 92,419. It reported 1,450 recoveries and the number of active patients stands at 18,120. In these, 17,068 patients are under home isolation. Apart from this, Gurugrum reported three deaths due to COVID-19. Total number of fatalities is 401 and 11.27 lakh COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Gurugram so far.