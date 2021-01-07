Vaccine set to arrive in city by next week as 654 fresh cases reported

New Delhi: As Delhi reported 654 fresh COVID-19 cases and 16 more fatalities on Wednesday, a dry-run for the vaccination programme was conducted in civic body-run facilities here to check the preparedness of these centres.



The daily positivity rate has been consistently under 1 per cent for the last few weeks and was seen at 0.88 per cent on Wednesday, as per authorities.

Significantly, sources aware of developments have said that the COVID-19 vaccine is likely to arrive in Delhi by early next week and robust preparations are underway to stock it in the required thermal environment and ensure effective roll-out of the inoculation exercise.

Dr Suneela Garg, public health expert and professor of excellence at Maulana Azad Medical College here, said the roll-out system will work akin to an electoral exercise.

"Those who have registered themselves will get an SMS a couple of days prior to the day of vaccination, telling about the location of the centre and the date of vaccination," she said.

Meanwhile, L-G Anil Baijal chaired a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday, where he directed all agencies of the Delhi government to work in close coordination with the Union Health Minister for the effective roll-out of the Coronavirus vaccine.

The infection tally in the city rose to 6.28 lakh and the death toll mounted to 10,625, they said.

In the North MCD, the dry-run was held at Kasturba and Hindu Rao Hospitals, the latter of which was also inspected by North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash. The Mayor himself also participated in the dry-run and said that North MCD's hospitals are fully prepared for inoculation. About 35 participated in Wednesday's dry-run.

The hospitals have been divided into three sections. A registration and reception counter, where volunteers will be asked to provide their personnel and medical details and tested for COVID-19.

After that, they will proceed to the vaccination ward. The Swine Flu ward of Hindu Rao and Kasturba hospitals has been converted into the vaccination ward. After receiving the vaccine, volunteers will be asked to wait for half an hour or so in the observation ward, in case any adverse effects are seen. This ward is also equipped with two ICU beds.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation also conducted a COVID-19 vaccine dry run on Wednesday at five of its Maternity and Child Welfare Centre and Polyclinics, Leader of House Narendra Chawla said.

"Teams of senior doctors conducted a dry run successfully at these Child Welfare Centres and Polyclinics located in Harinagar, Bijwasan, Munirka, Sriniwaspuri and Fatehpur Beri. At each centre, the SDMC Health Department has dedicated a Waiting Room, Registration Hall, Vaccination Room and Observation Room", he said.