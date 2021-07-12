Vaccinations dip again; positivity at 0.07%

New Delhi: Daily Covid vaccinations in the Capital have once again come down significantly, with the Delhi government reporting around 79,600 shots administered on Saturday — a marked decrease from the usual capacity of over 1.5 lakh every day.



While Delhi government officials have said that the Centre is unlikely to meet their actual demand for the month of July, the pace of vaccinations can be stabilised in August as ore manufacturers will have started producing Covaxin by then. As of Sunday morning, the Delhi government said its had less than a day's stock left.

According to the Central government's Cowin portal, around 10,800 shots were administered on Sunday — keeping in line with other Sundays, when all government vaccination centres are closed.

Delhi on Sunday reported 53 COVID-19 cases, the lowest since April 15 last year, and three more deaths as the positivity rate dropped to 0.07 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

According to covid19India.org, a crowd-sourced initiative that collects data on COVID-19 and vaccination in India, Delhi had recorded 17 cases on April 15 last year.

The national capital has recorded 14,35,083 coronavirus cases since the pandemic started last year. Over 14.09 lakh patients have recovered so far. The death toll stands at 25,015.

On Saturday, the city had recorded 76 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.19 per cent and one death.

A day before that, the city had recorded 81 cases of the infection and three fatalities with a positivity rate of 0.11 per cent.

There are 252 people under home-isolation in Delhi, while the number of containment zones stands at 576, the department said in its daily bulletin.

It said 61,405 COVID-19 tests, including 53,280 RT-PCR tests, were conducted in the city on Saturday.

Delhi faced a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a large number of lives.