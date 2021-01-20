V-C: DU issued nearly 20,000 digital degrees

New Delhi: University of Delhi acting Vice-Chancellor PC Joshi on Tuesday addressed the staff and media to discuss the "progress of the university in the last six months. A booklet was also released by the administration in this regard.



One section on the Issuance of Digital Provisional Certificates & Degrees

stated that 19,821 digital degrees were issued whereas 3,885 digital provisional certificates were issued in the last six months.

Further, about 1.2 lakh digital degrees are ready to be released in two weeks' time, according to the university.

Further, as many as forty-four (44) teachers have been newly recruited in the University Departments. "52 Assistant Professors were recruited in University College of Medical Sciences during this period," the university stated.