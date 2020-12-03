Using tractor batteries for study lamps, students study through protests

new delhi: Class six student, Gurpreet Kaur starts her day by freshening up, then drinks her morning tea, and attends her classes online. The only catch is that like hundreds of other students from farmer families, her school is currently located at the Delhi-Haryana border near Singhu.

Her days have changed since she accompanied her parents to the Singhu border in solidarity with the farmers' agitation. She has been living there with her parents since November 27.

Kaur, studying in a government school in Punjab said that she has brought her books and is also taking online classes. "I have come here in solidarity with our farmer brothers. The farm bills introduced by this government are a death sentence for the farmers. The government needs to take it back, no matter what," she said, both her parents standing beside her, nodding in approval.

"I am managing my studies and we will not go till this government decides otherwise," she added.

Like Kaur, Gurpreet Singh, a class 3 student has also come along with his parents to join the protest in solidarity with farmers. Standing with his family at a langar point, Gurpreet stood shyly. "I have online classes in the morning," he said. On being asked why he is here, Gurpreet stuttered and said that he wanted the Prime Minister to listen to the kisan who are sitting here on roads.

Although many children were sent back to their homes due to the harsh winter, a few stayed behind with their families. As the protest continued on Wednesday, farmers are preparing themselves for a major breakthrough in the December 3 meeting. Some have even expressed hope that they might be closer to achieving their goal.

Prabhjot from Amritsar is a second-year student at a university and makes sure he attends online classes. "I have been managing my classes for the past five days and am confident will be able to manage the rest as well," he

added.

His friends, who sit on the tractor, with him said that they have given their exams and are awaiting results in the meantime. "I feel we young people are also the backbone of the protest. This has also been accepted by our elderly, which is why it is important to continue the agitation," one of them added.

Meanwhile, a class 10 student from Punjab, sitting near the protest stage said that he studies at night and listens to farmer leaders' speeches in the morning.

Many of these children, for lack of a better option, are now figuring out ways to power their lights and electronic devices with the batteries of the farmers' tractors lined up at the Capital's

gates.