Use body-worn cameras during protests and demonstrations: Delhi Police to staff

New Delhi: In an advisory, Delhi Police have asked its staff to use body-worn cameras during protests and demonstrations.



The advisory reads: It has been noticed that the staff deployed during protests and demonstrations by various organisations in Delhi, especially regarding CAA, NPR, NRC, are being hackled and abused by the protestors to provoke them. It has recently been noticed in Shaheen Bagh, Turkman Gate areas.

"The protestors, later on, use that portion of the video to defame police action," reads the advisory.

According to the advisory, the adequate briefing of the staff, use of body-worn cameras and other gadgets during such programmes are suggested to avoid unnecessary harassment, defamation to police staff. The advisory was issued by one of the units in Delhi Police on January and was sent to DCPs (districts and units).

Last year, in December, a meeting, related to law and order situation in Delhi, was held between the top brass of city police in which several directions were issued.

"As and when information is received about any protest, necessary deployment should be planned with due anticipation to prevent any untoward incident," a senior police officer told meeting attendees.

Further, the officers were told that the ACPs and inspectors should be made accountable and instructed to lead their teams as per the deployment plan. Vital barricading points should be embarked beforehand and catered for.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik has asked senior officers to motivate their staff so that they can rise to the occasion.

The CP Delhi, during a law and order meeting held last year, told senior officers that another 40 days will be a very crucial time for the Delhi Police because of January 26 and Assembly polls. "All officers will motivate their staff and ensure that all ranks rise to the occasion," the top cop said.

Meanwhile, in a letter to chief secretaries of all states and UTs, Director Generals of Police and Delhi Police Commissioner, the MHA has asked them to ensure the protection of life and safety of citizens and prevent damage to property.

"State governments and UT administrations are requested to take the requisite preventive and precautionary measures to maintain law and order, peace and public tranquillity. It is also requested to take action against the circulation of fake news and rumours on social media having the potential to incite violence," reads the MHA letter which was sent last year in December.