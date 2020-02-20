US first lady likely to visit govt school, interact with students

New Delhi: US First Lady Melania Trump is likely to visit a Delhi government school and interact with students on February 25, sources said.



Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia are likely to give a tour of the school to the US first lady and brief her about the "happiness curriculum" introduced by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, the sources said.

The Delhi government introduced the happiness curriculum in July, 2018. As per the curriculum, students studying in classes 1-8 at Delhi government schools spend 45 minutes every day to attend "Happiness Classes" where they participate in exercises such as storytelling, meditation and question and answer sessions. Similarly, for nursery and KG students, the classes are held twice a week.

The US first lady is likely to visit the Delhi government school in Nanakpura, located in South Delhi, in the afternoon hours on Tuesday

US President Donald Trump, accompanied by wife Melania Trump and a high-level delegation, will arrive in Ahmedabad around noon on February 24 for a little less than 36-hour-long trip. From Ahmedabad, he will travel to Agra before arriving at the national capital for the main leg of the visit.