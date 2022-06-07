Urgent hearing on stopping of prayers at mosque declined

New Delhi: Delhi HC Monday declined to grant an urgent listing to a plea by the managing committee of the Delhi Waqf Board against the stopping of offering namaz by devotees at the Mughal Mosque in Mehrauli area. The plea was mentioned for an urgent hearing before a vacation bench of Justices Manoj Kumar Ohri and Poonam A Bamba which said there was no urgency in the matter. The plea was mentioned by advocate M Sufian Siddiqui on behalf of the Managing Committee of the Delhi Waqf Board about the Mughal Mosque situated within the 'Qutub Complex' but outside the 'Qutub Enclosure'.