'Urge you not to burst firecrackers this Diwali, join me virtually for Lakshmi Puja instead'

New Delhi: In an impassioned bid to ensure that residents in Delhi do not burst firecrackers this festive season and especially during Diwali, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that he along with his Cabinet ministers will perform Lakshmi Puja at 7:39 pm on November 14, which will be telecast live on television and online platforms for people to join in virtually from their homes.



The CM said that Delhi is facing the double whammy of the prevailing pandemic and worsening air quality. "If we burst firecrackers on this Diwali, we are playing with the lives of our children and families..." he stated, adding that residents can join him and his ministers for the puja and conduct the rituals at home to celebrate the festival.

On Wednesday, the city saw yet another record single-day jump in COVID-19 cases with over 6,800 confirmed infections as Kejriwal had said the city was witnessing the "third wave" of the virus amid rising pollution levels and festive season.

Furthermore, the chief minister added that the "good vibes" generated from Delhi's 2 crore people celebrating the festival at home will lead to well being in each household. He said, "We will celebrate Diwali together and won't burst firecrackers in any condition. There will be a wonderful atmosphere and good vibes as two crore people will perform Lakshmi Puja. It will lead to well being in each household."

Last year, the Delhi government had hosted a laser show at Connaught Place on the occasion of Diwali and the festival was celebrated together by people.