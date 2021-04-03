Uptick in cases: Delhi Prisons to suspend 'mulaqat' of inmates

New Delhi: Family mulaqat of inmates will be stopped in view of COVID-19, said Tihar authority on Friday. As per prison authority, in view of rising trend of Covid-19 cases once again, it has been decided to suspend physical mulaqat of Delhi Prison inmates with family and friends from April 5 (Monday) till further orders. Situation will be reviewed in 15 days.



"Meeting of inmates with their legal counsels, however, will continue, with proper Covid precautions. Also facility of telephone and facility of e-mulaqat will continue to be available to inmates to contact their families, as per rules," Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel said.

As per the latest data, 423 people were tested positive for contagious disease. "About 130 prison inmates were tested positive in which 118 recovered, two expired and 10 are active cases," the data shows. As many as 293 prisons staff were found positive and all recovered. Prison authority said they have taken several steps to curb COVID-19 inside prisons including repeated medical screening of inmates, isolation cells for those having ILI symptoms.

Mulaqat was started in a limited manner from October 1, 2020 (one mulaqat per month).

Later it was increased to one mulaqat per week from February 2021. Pre-Covid, it used to be two mulaqats per week.