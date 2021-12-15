UPSC aspirant held for fleeing Tanishq store with a diamond ring

New Delhi: The Delhi Police arrested a 27-year-old while he was trying to escape after allegedly stealing a diamond ring from the Tanishq store at Connaught Place on Tuesday morning.



Police said the accused, Praveen Kumar, is a student from Haryana and is preparing for UPSC examinations.

In videos uploaded online, the accused is purportedly seen inside the store looking at jewellery. When the saleswoman leaves the counter for some time, he allegedly picks up a ring and hides it in his jacket.

When confronted by staff, the accused then allegedly flees the spot and is seen running in the market. As he jumps a fence to reach the main road, a policeman catches hold of him.

Police said that they received a call from the store manager alleging that a customer was trying to escape with stolen jewellery.

Deepak Yadav, DCP (New Delhi), said, "Kumar was stopped inside the store and questioned by staff. The manager also called the beat police staff. When Kumar found that police were on their way, he fled from the store. Constable Rajinder reached in time and chased him. He sustained injuries on his leg during the chase and was sent to a hospital."

Police said they scanned CCTV footage and recovered the ring from the accused.

Kumar told police that he hails from Rohtak and has been living in Mukherjee Nagar for months, preparing for the UPSC exams.