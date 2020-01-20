UPSC aspirant attempts suicide at Metro station after failing in prelims 2019
New Delhi: A young civil services aspirant, who had failed UPSC preliminary examination last year, on Monday allegedly attempted suicide by jumping in front of a moving train at a Delhi Metro station, police said.
The incident took place at Karol Bagh metro station leading to brief delay in services on a section of the Blue Line.
"A UPSC aspirant, aged 23, attempted to commit suicide by jumping before a metro train at Karol Bagh station. The train operator applied brakes on seeing the person on the tracks, so he was saved," a senior police official said.
He received minor injuries and sent to DDU Hospital for treatment and discharged. The youth was also counselled by a doctor, police said.
"He is a B.Tech and preparing for civil services exam through a coaching centre. He was depressed as he failed in prelims of civil services exam of 2019. His father is a teacher in Telangana and mother a housewife. He has two brothers. His father has been informed about the incident," the police officer said.
Services were briefly affected on the Yamuna Bank and Dwarka section of the busy Blue Line of the Delhi Metro due to the incident, Delhi Metro officials said. Blue Line connects Dwarka in Delhi to Electronic City in Noida.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Bengal govt to pass resolution against CAA soon, says20 Jan 2020 6:13 PM GMT
JP Nadda takes over as BJP prez20 Jan 2020 6:12 PM GMT
SC rejects death row convict's plea claiming juvenility20 Jan 2020 6:11 PM GMT
Delhi polls: Kejriwal holds mega roadshow20 Jan 2020 6:10 PM GMT
Bengal govt to pass resolution against CAA soon: Mamata20 Jan 2020 6:10 PM GMT