UPSC aspirant arrested for selling paid coaching centre videos at discounted rates

New Delhi: The Cyber Cell Unit of Delhi Police on Thursday said it has arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly downloading and selling paid videos of a reputed private UPSC coaching centre here at a discounted rate on several online platforms.



According to police, accused Priyadarshan Tiwari bought paid applications of several such UPSC coaching centres through a fake name following which he downloaded its videos and shared it on Telegram and Youtube at a discounted rate.

Tiwari allegedly used to run a UPSC coaching centre, Vision Educare, in Mau UP following which he shifted base to Delhi for preparing for his civil services exam during which he bought such applications under fictitious names and shared its user information on online platforms for his customers, police said.

The incident came to the fore when a complaint was lodged by a North-Delhi-based civil services coaching centre called "The Study — an Institute for IAS", wherein the complainant alleged that an online racket was being run which was indulging in cheating, online fraud and data theft of his centre's UPSC videos on a mobile application, "The Study by Manikant Singh", which was later being uploaded on a YouTube channel.