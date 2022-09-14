UPPCL officials booked under serious charges

noida: Gautam Buddh Nagar police have registered an FIR against 10 officials, including a junior engineer of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL), for allegedly molesting, thrashing and using caste-based words against residents of Dankaur while carrying out a checking drive on Monday night.



As per the complaint, around 9 pm on Monday, the officials from electricity departments were carrying out checking in Dankaur area over complaints of people using electricity inappropriately.

"Around 8 to 10 men started to knock on the door of our house on Monday night. I was taking shower and took time to open but they barged into the house and I was not fully dressed," Seema, the complainant, said.

"Upon asking, they identified themselves as officials from electricity department and on raising objection they started using casteist slurs against me. I raised an alarm and neighbours gathered at my house. When people objected to them carrying out drives at an odd hour, the officials abused them and also thrashed a few people," she added.

As per police, on the basis of complaint an FIR has been registered against ten officials of UPPCL under relevant sections of IPC and sections of The Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act,

1989.

On the other hand, a cross-FIR has also been registered against the villagers for obstructing government work. UPPCL officials said that they had been carrying out drives regularly to keep a check on the people for using electricity inappropriately.

"The allegations by the residents are false. Rather it was them who had misbehaved and didn't let the officials do their work. We have given a complaint in this regard and an FIR has also been registered," an officer said.

Meanwhile, the Station House officer of Dankaur police station, Radha Raman Singh said that they have registered cross FIRs in connection with the case.