Uphaar fire tragedy: 'Ansal's plea to cross examine witness an attempt to delay trial'

New Delhi: The Association of Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT) Wednesday opposed a plea by real estate baron Sushil Ansal, facing prosecution in a case relating to tampering with the evidence in the main Uphaar fire tragedy matter, seeking to cross examine the investigating officer following change of counsel representing him. AVUT's counsel said the application was a deliberate attempt to delay the trial and the plea was completely frivolous and vague.



Justice Yogesh Khanna heard the arguments and said he would pass order in the case.

Ansal's counsel submitted that the trial court has disposed of his plea under section 311 (power to summon material witness or examine a person present) of the CrPC and said he was seeking one more opportunity to cross examine the investigating officer.

During the hearing, senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, representing AVUT chairperson Neelam Krishnamoorthy, argued that the new counsel of the accused has strategically filed an application under section 311 CrPC during final arguments to recall a witness who has already been cross examined extensively. He said due to the delay caused in the trial, the victims of the tragedy had to approach the Delhi High Court several times, to get the charges framed against the accused in 2013 and even to expedite the trial in 2018 so that it is conducted in a time bound manner.