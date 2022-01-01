Update service records of all cops on portal by Jan 4: CP to senior officers

New Delhi: A recent order, dated December 30, directed the senior officers of Delhi Police to update all possible information about the serving police personnel in the internal software of the city police — 'intraDP', by January 4. The order by Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana asked to include the details that whether police personnel have received any punishment in the last 10 years, or whether they have been accused of any punishable offences or not. Moreover, whether any investigation is pending against any police personnel in the district enquiry cell (D.E) with the date of service of summary of allegations (SOA).



The order copy accessed by Millennium Post contains six major points, that mentioned of updation of the details of pendency of the criminal case on the personnel (if any), and the present status of the pending investigation or pending trial, and date of filing of the charge sheet in the court. "If the name has been placed in column number 12 of the charge sheet, the same may also be mentioned as to whether the police personnel has been summoned by the court or otherwise."

Adding further, "The character roll or service record etc of all those allocated for pay purposes in all the districts and units may be also procured and completed." Similarly, "The character roll or service record of all those transferred or relieved may invariably be sent to their respective districts or units after completion of the same communities of officers will check the service records."

The update on the 'IntraDP' modules will submit a report to the senior officers, accordingly. It is also strictly mentioned that, if any discrepancy has been found in the record, the Dealing Assistant, who updated the record and his supervisory officer of the unit concerned will be held responsible. The order has been given top priority and non-compliance will be viewed seriously.

At present, there are around 80 thousand police personnel are serving the force and according to the order the same number of the files of appraisal has to prepared by the city police annually, which is not an easy task to manage but it also consumes a huge space.

A senior official told the Millennium Post, "It is a step towards digital India. 'IntraDP' is the software that is specially designed for the Delhi police in which includes the basic identification details of all the policemen, like name, photo, date of joining and place of posting etc. The software can be accessed by only the concerned person who a have the password of the same."