Upcoming MMTLH: Skywalk near Bodaki in Gr Noida soon

Noida: A skywalk has been planned for the upcoming multi-modal transport and logistics hub (MMTLH) near Bodaki in Greater Noida to connect the proposed bus stand, railway station and metro station, said Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) officials on Sunday.



Nearly 478 hectares of land from seven different villages near Bodaki has been marked for development of MMTLH, while the Greater Noida authority has taken up a go ahead signal from the Central government for the project. The authority has acquired nearly 80 per cent of the required land.

As per a senior GNIDA officer, the three major projects of MMTLH are railway station, bus stand and a three kilometer long metro corridor. The railway ministry has already given their approval for railway station and once it will be ready, people may get trains for different parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal for which they have to go Delhi or Ghaziabad.

GNIDA's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Narendra Bhooshan said that a skywalk of nearly half a kilometer length will connect the three modes of transport all together. "Once ready, the skywalk will bring Greater connectivity and convenience to the passengers who will not have to run between the bus stand to railway station or metro station

with luggage. They can use traveller and reach their destination. We have asked consultant of project Pricewaterhousecoopers (PwC) to prepare its concept plan and detailed project report at the earliest," said Bhooshan.

The CEO further said that the MMTLH will also have a hub of hotels and guest houses where people coming up for business meet or other purposes can have a peaceful stay. Office spaces and proper parking facility will also be there. The authority might also explore the multi-level parking facility.